Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said that a teenager was shot Friday night in Durham just hours after two men were shot and killed in a car along Interstate-85.

The latest shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cook Road, according to Durham police.

The teenager who was injured in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. The teen’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police did not provide any other information about the victim.

Earlier in the afternoon, two men were shot and killed while riding on the I-85 South entrance ramp to Duke Street, Durham police said just before 4:50 p.m.