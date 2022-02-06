Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after daytime shooting in Durham

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 file photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager suffered serious injuries in a daytime shooting in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wabash St., which is three blocks east of North Carolina Central University, Durham police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teenager wounded by gunfire, police said.

The wounded teen was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

“This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” a news release from police said.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories