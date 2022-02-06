Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after daytime shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager suffered serious injuries in a daytime shooting in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wabash St., which is three blocks east of North Carolina Central University, Durham police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teenager wounded by gunfire, police said.

The wounded teen was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

“This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” a news release from police said.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.