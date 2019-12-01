Teen, volunteers create anti-violence sculpture in Durham park for Eagle Scout project

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid the fall colors in Durham’s Campus Hills park, you’d find signs of peace and love.

High school senior Shaun Deardorff and dozens of volunteers put the finishing touches on his Eagle Scout project.

It’s a sculpture — four years in the making — promoting world peace and standing against gun violence and terrorism.

“It’d be nice just to think about what it would be like if we could have world peace,” Deardorff said. “There’s attacks all over the country, and the world. All of it just kind of sparked my attention.”

Its unveiling comes after a violent month for Durham, with shootings all over the Bull City.



Deardorff believes the recent crime is one reason to have the sculpture.

“It’s just really hard to believe that there’s been so much violence,” Deardorff said. “I’ve lived in Durham my whole life, and I haven’t heard about as much violence as I’ve heard about in the recent months.”

Joseph Lemmens helped build the project.

He feels proud, and hopes it could help curb violence in the city.

“It’s part of my being not wanting to be a part of violence,” Lemmens said. “All of my life, I work on big projects. Many of them never succeed, so I still have in my soul, trying to do a good thing for humanity.”



For Deardorff, he hopes his creation can create conversation to stop violence and inspire kindness.

