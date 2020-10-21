Teenager walks into hospital after being shot at Durham’s McDougald Terrace, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon following a shooting at McDougald Terrace, Durham police said.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Wabash Street.

Durham police said the boy, who is 16 or 17 years old, had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries when he walked into Duke Hospital.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

This is the second shooting to happen on Wabash Street within a week.