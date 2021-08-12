Teens charged in 15-year-old boy’s murder connected to other shootings in Durham, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The two teenage suspects charged in connection with the April shooting death of a 15-year-old Roxboro boy were charged in other shootings, Durham police said Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on July 21 in Raleigh by U.S. Marshals. The 16-year-old charged was already in custody in Person County. Each faces murder and robbery charges in connection with the death of Ian Wells, who was killed in a shooting in the early morning hours of April 4.

Warrants obtained by CBS 17 indicated that Wells was shot as people tried to steal a gun from him outside of a gas station.

On Thursday, Durham police announced that the younger of the two was charged in connection with two shooting incidents: one on April 2 along Holloway Street and another April 3 on Commerce Street. No one was injured in either incident.

On April 2, officers responded to an alarm at a store along the 1600 block of Holloway Street around 9 p.m. An employee told police that a teen fired multiple shots into the store from the parking lot.

The 15-year-old was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied property, being a minor in possession of a handgun, carrying a concealed gun, damage to property, and felony conspiracy.

Both were also charged along with two other teens in connection with an April 3 drive-by shooting on Commerce Street in which shots were fired into a crowd. No one was injured. All four were charged with discharging a firearm from an enclosure and possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories