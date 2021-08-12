Teens charged in 15-year-old boy’s murder connected to other shootings in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The two teenage suspects charged in connection with the April shooting death of a 15-year-old Roxboro boy were charged in other shootings, Durham police said Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on July 21 in Raleigh by U.S. Marshals. The 16-year-old charged was already in custody in Person County. Each faces murder and robbery charges in connection with the death of Ian Wells, who was killed in a shooting in the early morning hours of April 4.

Warrants obtained by CBS 17 indicated that Wells was shot as people tried to steal a gun from him outside of a gas station.

On Thursday, Durham police announced that the younger of the two was charged in connection with two shooting incidents: one on April 2 along Holloway Street and another April 3 on Commerce Street. No one was injured in either incident.

On April 2, officers responded to an alarm at a store along the 1600 block of Holloway Street around 9 p.m. An employee told police that a teen fired multiple shots into the store from the parking lot.

The 15-year-old was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied property, being a minor in possession of a handgun, carrying a concealed gun, damage to property, and felony conspiracy.

Both were also charged along with two other teens in connection with an April 3 drive-by shooting on Commerce Street in which shots were fired into a crowd. No one was injured. All four were charged with discharging a firearm from an enclosure and possession of a handgun.