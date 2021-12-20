Teller who took $600,000+ from credit union vault was nabbed 2 years later as drug dealer in Durham, feds say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Virginia credit union worker who stole more than $600,000 from the vault vanished for more than two years only to be found by police as an armed drug dealer in Durham earlier this year, officials said.

Jorge Omar Navarro, 30, was found in late March when — using a fake ID — he claimed he was robbed at gunpoint in Durham, the U.S. Justice Department said.

When Durham police arrived, they found kilograms of cocaine and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $74,000 in cash, according to a news release Monday from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Navarro pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling the money from his credit union in Danville, Virginia. He also pleaded guilty to drug charges related to the bust in Durham.

The wild tale of a head teller descending to a drug dealer began in the fall of 2018 when Navarro fled after taking the large amount cash from the URW Federal Credit Union between July 2017 and Sept. 2018, officials said.

He replaced the money in the vault with counterfeit cash but that was soon detected.

Navarro then skipped town and went on the lam with the stolen loot — spending the next two years as a fugitive.

When he was found by Durham police on March 31, he was covered in blood and running from gunfire, officials said.

The $74,000 police found in Durham was made from selling drugs, Navarro admitted, the news release said.

He had been using a fake name and fake ID while working as a drug dealer.

It’s unclear where the $600,000 went during Navarro’s two years on the run.

“Credit for putting an end to the spree goes to officers of the Durham Police Department, whose thoroughness revealed that the defendant was in fact a drug trafficker and a fugitive from justice,” U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston said in the news release.

Navarro pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime for his conduct in Durham, the news release said.

In the Virginia incident, he pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of using counterfeit currency with the intent to commit fraud.

Navarro is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21 and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

WFXR-TV contributed to this report.