Tergus Pharma expanding in RTP; set to become one of country’s largest dermatology manufacturers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tergus Pharma started with just four employees in a facility that was smaller than most Triangle apartments, but with a move into a new 100,000 sq. ft. facility, they’re set to become one of the largest dermatology manufacturers in the country.

“There’s nothing that we cannot do in this building,” said Dr. Vijendra Nalamothu, CEO of Tergus Pharma. “You can come with a small molecule and leave with large scale manufacturing.”

As a biopharma contractor, Tergus may not be a household name, but you most likely have their products inside your home.

“The common prescription drug products that you see in your cabinet such as creams, ointments, gels, sprays, and foams,” said Nalamothu.

Their new facility will allow them to expand production into commercial manufacturing, but they need people to fill out what is largely empty space.

“We have high paying jobs north of $150,000,” said Nalamothu. “We also have entry level technician jobs starting at $45,000 to $50,000.”

The problem Tergus is running into is finding enough people to put to work.

“We’re working with various community colleges to train more people,” said Nalamothu. “We’re also bringing in fresh graduates and training them at what we call Tergus School. We have our own training facilities inside the company.”

Tergus is looking to hire at least 40 people by the end of 2021, and as many as 200 more people in the next 3 to 5 years.

“When you look at the synergy that we have in biotechnology here in North Carolina you know that we are the place to be,” said Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

For more information on jobs at Tergus Pharma click here.