DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday’s battle of the blues matchup is Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game as head coach for the Duke Blue Devils.

The Duke rivalry with UNC-Chapel Hill is one of the best in the country and on Friday a lot of excitement was already building up the Saturday matchup.

ESPN crews were already setting up for College Game Day outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Fans are coming from near and far for Coach K’s final home game, some paying $3,000 to $4,000 for a ticket.

Many students on Duke’s campus are lifelong Blue Devil fans.

Duke sophomore Rory Smith from Durham says she is sad to see Coach K go.

“There’s just so much energy on campus, it’s amazing to see, but also a little bittersweet,” Smith said.

Duke sophomore Nikki Schwenk is also a lifelong fan from New York and she is also sad to see him go.

“I was a Duke cheerleader for Halloween when I was 5-years-old,” Schwenk said.

On Saturday, she’ll be cheering the Blue Devils and Coach K on against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I’ll be there courtside cheering along all the players, it’s going to be awesome,” Schwenk said.

While some fans will be watching the game in person, other fans will be having big watch parties, like Julia Wyatt Love from Durham.

“Duke was a special school for me to go to and Coach K is part of what made it special,” Love said.

A Duke alumna, Love was at the very first home game that Coach K coached in 1980.

“I was a sophomore then, I’m a Duke class of ’83,” Love said. “I selected Duke because I was obsessed with the basketball team.”

Love said she had no idea she was witnessing history when she attended Coach K’s first home game.

“It was really nothing special, I had no idea Coach K would still be here and Duke would have won multiple national championships,” Love said. “We all knew he was something special, the way he could communicate with his players. But I don’t think anyone thought it would continue, it’s just been amazing.”

Duke fans told CBS 17 that Coach K’s legacy will continue even after he leaves Duke, and they want him to know how much they appreciate what he’s done for the university.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done and for supporting our school,” Smith said. “We love you.”

“It’s sad to see him go, but it’s exciting there’s a new era coming up,” Love said. “Thank you, Coach, and go to hell Carolina.”

The UNC-Duke game is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.