DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Debris lines the pews of one Durham church after a weekend fire left behind significant damage to the building’s roof and main area of worship.

Pamela Daniels lives in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood where it all took place, and she was once a member.

“That church saved my life,” Daniels said. “And it just broke my heart to see it burned down.”

Durham firefighters spent nearly 40 minutes putting it out as there was heavy smoke and fire just after 2 p.m. Saturday at Charity Christian Fellowship.

The fire department reports the cause of the fire is still undetermined. But Pastor Shawlin Dunn tells CBS 17 there was no indication that someone broke in before the blaze occurred.

Dunn said there was only one service at the building since the COVID-19 pandemic, and most have been held virtually since then.

“We just kept it because we were going to do a little maintenance,” Dunn said.

But the plan was to reopen the church for its members next year.

Pastor Dunn does not yet have an estimate regarding the cost of the damage. But community members hope it’s not a total loss.

“I got saved in that church,” Daniels said. “And Pastor Dunn said ‘Pam, keep on coming.'”

DFD reports no injuries in the incident.