DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found shot to death during a welfare check in Vance County this past weekend was a Durham city employee.

Two other men were found dead in the same home, and one of them was her son. The three people were found dead at a home along Abbott Road on Saturday afternoon.

Danielle Williams is one of those victims. Her former colleague, Jermaine Wallace, tells CBS 17 she commuted to the Bull City for work every day. He found out about her death on the news.

“I saw her picture come up and it didn’t make sense because I just couldn’t see her being involved in any type of situation like that,” Wallace said.

Family members and coworkers of Williams say the 49-year-old was a Durham city employee working as an administrative coordinator with Water Management.

Her cousin said they grew up in Vance County together.

“Danielle was the best girl,” Stacey Hargrove said. “Danielle was the sweetest, sweetest that you could ever know. She didn’t do no harm to nobody.”

Williams’ son, 25-year-old Tre’von Hargrove, was also found dead along with 47-year-old Juan Black.

The mother and son lived together at the home where they were found.

“It was all she really wanted for Christmas, that’s what she talked about,” Wallace said. “She wanted to be in her new home before Christmas and she was.”

Family members said Williams leaves behind a daughter. Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams said he will release a statement regarding her death.

“We will continue to honor her here at the City of Durham as long as possible,” Wallace said.

CBS 17 reached out to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office for more information on what happened, but we have not heard back yet.