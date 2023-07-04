DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One neighborhood of Durham celebrated the Fourth of July together for the 74th year in a row.

David Dodson and the O.K. Chorale serenaded the crowd with patriotic songs.

“We’ve sung through wars, through turns of centuries, through recovery from pandemic,” Dodson said.

They have performed at the Watts Hospital-Hillandale parade for three decades.

It’s the longest continuously observed Independence Day festival in the city.

“This is the day the neighborhood looks forward to,” Dodson said.

Part of the tradition includes the hanging of national and international flags at Oval Drive Park. They have been collected over the span of 40 years.

“We celebrate our diversity, all the nations and communities and demographics that we’re from and we come together,” Dodson said.

What started as a quick neighborhood march down the block turned into an event with hundreds of people.

And each year, anyone can join the procession down West Club Boulevard. Coin Page has been doing it for nearly 25 years.

“We’ve been bringing our kids ever since,” Page said. “And now our kids are grown-up 34-year-olds, 31-year-olds with houses of their own, hopefully bringing their own kids pretty soon.”

To finish the day, community members flock to grab their bottles of soda, another long-standing tradition.

“I like the sense of belonging to something way, way, way bigger than ourselves or even this little town,” Page said.

Organizers look forward to next year’s 75th anniversary.

“The event is eternal,” Dodson said. “The music is eternal. The times really don’t matter so much because this unifies us.”