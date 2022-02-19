The Party’s Over: Durham residents fed up with Duke residential frat parties

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – College parties are nothing new, but neighbors in one Durham neighborhood say those parties have gotten out of hand.

More than 250 neighbors have signed this change.org petition to remove Duke University fraternity houses from residential neighborhoods. The petition said five homes in the Tuscaloosa-Lakewood neighborhood, that are rented by members of Alpha Delta Phi, have been hosting parties for decades and disturbing neighbors.

Susan Sewell is on the Tuscaloosa-Lakewood Neighborhood Association’s board and she said she enjoys the presence of Duke students locally, but extracurricular activities can sometimes get out of hand.

“We love having Duke students live in our neighborhood, but this particular one is a party house,” Sewell said.

She said the parties at the houses have been happening since 2008. And she, along with other neighbors, point to a party that happened Saturday as being particularly loud and disturbing.

“It was loud, it was disruptive, it was dangerous with that much alcohol – (we saw) people walking in traffic,” Sewell said. “And as you can see there’s no parking here, so that means their ubers were all over the street disrupting traffic.”

A spokesperson for Duke University said the fraternity is not a recognized student organization.

“We expect all Duke students to be respectful neighbors and good citizens in the community,” Duke’s Vice President for Public Affairs & Government Relations and Chief Communications Officer Michael Schoenfeld said. “Students who live off-campus must observe local laws and ordinances just like any other resident, and we will hold individuals responsible for conduct that violates university policies.”

Sewell is calling for Durham police to stick to a three-strike system she said the department instituted in 2018, starting with a warning and ending with a citation.

CBS 17 knocked on the doors of the homes, but did not get an answer from any of them.

In a statement, the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity national office wrote:

“Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity does not own, lease, or manage property in Durham, NC and is not responsible for students’ housing arrangements. While some chapter members may be among students renting private homes, we encourage neighbors to take concerns to the properties’ owner. The fraternity supports holding individuals found responsible for misconduct accountable for their actions.”

Additionally, Durham City Council Member Leonardo Williams said he plans to speak with students in the houses and attend the upcoming neighborhood association meeting.

“It’s ok to have fun, but let’s do it responsibly. You have neighbors here,” Williams said.

CBS 17 reached out to the Durham Police Department to learn more about its efforts, including the three-strike system, but has not heard back.