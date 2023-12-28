DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Come on down to Durham Performing Arts Center this spring to watch America’s Favorite Game Show live.

“The Price is Right Live” will be at DPAC on April 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now starting at $35.

Alongside a Celebrity Host, randomly selected contestants will play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase. Some lucky audience members will also win prizes right from their seats.

For your chance to play, you have to be at least 18 years or older. Ticket purchase does not increase the chances of being selected to play.

For more information about registration, complete rules and regulations and or to purchase tickets, click here.