RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We here in central North Carolina take our college basketball pretty seriously.

And now with the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament starting Tuesday, one trend-tracking website backs that up by putting two of the Triangle’s three points in its top 10 places for college hoops.

Durham is No. 1 on the list while Chapel Hill checked in at No. 8.

That’s according to the website Wallethub, which claims it looked at 295 cities with at least one Division I team and rated them according to winning percentage over the past three years, national titles, Hall of Fame coaches and arena size.

The most heavily weighted measure is also the hardest to cleanly define: fan engagement. The website says it figured that one out by adding the number of followers on Twitter and the number of likes per capita on Facebook. That measure accounts for nearly 20 percent of a city’s total.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a college basketball discussion without some controversy: Raleigh was all the way down at No. 197, two spots behind High Point.