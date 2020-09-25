‘They just shot our car up’: Bullets hit car in Durham with family inside

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after mutliple shots were fired into a car with three people inside on Holloway Street Thursday night.
A woman and her two adult sons were sitting in the car just before midnight when the shooting occurred.
The woman told CBS 17 that she heard at least 10 gunshots and multiple bullets struck the family’s car.
“We were just down there on Holloway and they just started letting all shots and my mother was in the car, my brother was in the car, I was in the car. The car was still and they just shot our car up. It ain’t good,” said victim William Brunner.
No one in the vehicle was shot.
The family started to drive to the hospital just to make sure everyone was OK and no one had been hit, but they ended up stopping at the Family Fare gas station on Avondale Drive and Foushee Street and calling police.
Police said it’s not clear at this time if the vehicle or family was the intended target but the family said they don’t believe they were.
