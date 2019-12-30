Thief caught on video busting into Durham hair salon, taking cash register

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Shannon Atkinson owns Poppy Salon in Durham. It’s a place she calls a dream come true.

“I worked my entire career for this,” Atkinson said.

But last week, that dream turned into a nightmare in a matter of seconds.

“My stomach dropped — it’s awful,” she said. “You feel personally attacked. You just feel vandalized.”

Atkinson got a call around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS 17 shows someone breaking through the front door of her salon. The person then grabs the cash register and runs out with it to a car — all in about 10 seconds.

Security video from a nearby restaurant shows the car pulling up right in front of Atkinson’s business.

“My staff worked so hard, every single day, and then, boom. Someone just takes it that fast. Everything that they’ve earned,” Atkinson said.

For Atkinson, this isn’t the first time this has happened. She told CBS 17 someone broke into her salon over the summer.

She said customers have been concerned after what happened last week.

“I wish I could tell people why this happened twice now,” she said.

She’s thankful for community support and has a message for whoever is on last week’s video.

“Shame on you,” Atkinson said. “We worked so hard for all of this, and then you just take it.”



She hopes word of mouth, and the video, can bring justice soon.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4600.

