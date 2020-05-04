Thieves steal car with child inside in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A car with a little boy inside was stolen in Durham Sunday night, police said.

The car was swiped along the 2100 block of Hillandale Road, according to Durham police.

A 9-year-old boy was inside the car when it was stolen.

The thieves who took the car later dropped the boy off in the 3000 block of Alabama Avenue, police said. The boy then ran to a nearby home and the people there helped him, according to police.

The thieves abandoned the car along Alabama Avenue and fled. It’s not known if they ran from the scene or were given a ride.

“A child ran in from the door of that car to the house next door crying. So, I didn’t know if that was his house, so I just kind of went after him and I just ended up bringing him over here,” said Beth Ross, who helped the boy. “He was very scared — just experienced something really scary.”

The boy was not injured.

It’s not clear why the boy was alone inside the car before the theft.

