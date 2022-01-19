Third arrest made in Black Friday shooting at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police arrested another person in connection with the Black Friday shooting at the Streets at Southpoint Mall, a news release said Wednesday.

Lamonttae Taylor, 20, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody and also charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for resisting a public officer, the release said.

Taylor has since been released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Three people were injured in the Nov. 26 shooting. Earlier in January, police said Romeo Pride, who was shot during the incident, was arrested after he was released from the hospital. The 26-year-old was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed gun.

A Virginia man, Jaquaay Walton, was released on a $1,500 bond after being charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Durham police said the shooting came after a man was selling jewelry outside a store on the second floor of the shopping center when he was approached by at least two men. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun when they attempted to rob the seller.

The person selling the jewelry and a robber fired their guns, police said.

The suspected robber, identified as Pride, was shot and transported to the hospital. The seller was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Off-duty Durham police officers working at the mall heard shots just after 3:20 p.m. and requested assistance. Initially, it was believed the shooting involved two groups of people on the second floor of the mall.

Durham police said investigators “interviewed dozens of people” and “viewed several videos during the past week” to determine the shooting was related to the robbery.

A 10-year-old was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the shooting. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there were several minor injuries as people evacuated in a frenzy following the shooting.