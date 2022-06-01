DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A mixed-use development project will impact traffic in downtown Durham for several months.

People visiting businesses or offices around the 300 and 500 blocks of East Main Street will need to account for extra travel time. It’s all a result of a redevelopment project happening on those blocks. The plan is to redevelop the area into a mixed-use facility.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024. This phase will include 246 market rate apartments, an 850-plus car parking deck and ground-level retail.

Phase two of the project is scheduled to begin construction in the first quarter of 2024. Once complete, the residential side will include 195 affordable housing units for people earning between 30 percent and 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

The space will also include a childcare center and about 30,000 square feet of commercial space.

Detours and closures

People needing to visit or park at the Durham County Human Services Building, located at 414 E. Main St., should be aware construction will start on Tuesday, July 5, a month later than originally scheduled.

During construction, the northern part of the 500 E. Main St., parking lot will be closed and fenced off. The sidewalks around Elizabeth, Main, and Dillard Streets will also be closed off. Signage will direct pedestrians to crosswalks at the intersections Dillard/Ramseur for access to the Human Services Building.

The southern portion of the 500 E. Main St. parking lot will remain open. The new entrance to the parking lot will be reachable on South Elizabeth Street. To enter the parking lot, travelers can enter down Ramseur Street, turn onto South Elizabeth Street and then turn left into the parking lot.