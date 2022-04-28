DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Renting a two-bedroom apartment in Durham is almost 50 percent more expensive now than it was last year.

Apartment rental website Rent.com on Thursday posted its list of cities with the most extreme year-over-year changes in rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The site says those two-bedroom rates are up 49 percent from 2021 — the biggest jump in the nation — to an average of $2,191 a month.

But Durham also had one of the biggest drops in the rates for one-bedroom apartments, with those prices down 6.2 percent from where they were a year ago to an average of $1,419.

The website says rents for both one- and two-bedroom apartments are up in more than 80 of the 100 largest cities in the country.

Average rent prices in Raleigh were up 31 percent to $1,790 per month for a two-bedroom unit and up 12 percent to $1,457 monthly for a single bedroom, the website said.

A two-bedroom apartment in Fayetteville is 14 percent more expensive now than it was in 2021, at an average price of $1,225 per month, according to the website.