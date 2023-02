DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham are trying to find a man who has been missing for six weeks.

The Durham Police Department said Friday that it is looking for Nicolas Brown.

He was last seen Jan. 5 in the area of James Street in downtown Durham.

People who may know where he is can contact Cpl. A.C. Crumbley at 919-560-4400 ext. 29163 or at this email address.