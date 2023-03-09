RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A magazine has ranked Duke hospital as one of the best in the world.

Duke University Hospital in Durham was No. 45 in the world and No. 14 in the nation on the list of the world’s best hospitals published Thursday by Newsweek.

A total of 14 hospitals in North Carolina appeared in the national rankings. Duke University Hospital was the state’s only one in the world rankings.

UNC Rex Hospital came in at No. 79 nationally, while UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill were No. 89 and Duke Regional Hospital in Durham was No. 156.

Newsweek says it ranked more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries and ranked the top 250 in the world for the first time.