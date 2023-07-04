During the hottest week seen so far this year, EnoFest organizers worked to keep thousands of festival organizers cool on Tuesday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – During the hottest week seen so far this year, EnoFest organizers worked to keep thousands of festival organizers cool on Tuesday.

The Eno River Association organized the annual fundraising festival, EnoFest, and works to preserve 7,400+ acres surrounding the river.

The two-day festival ending on Independence Day brought music, art and nature conservation together.

“The idea is you can’t save something you don’t care about,” organizer Greg Bell said. “And by getting people out here and experiencing the nature of the culture and the history of the river, it becomes something that’s tangible.”

Bell said there were many things in place for people to stay out of the heat.

“Many acres of shade. We’ve got a cool mist tent. We’ve got all sorts of cold beverages,” Bell said. “Of course, we have the Eno River.”

Durham’s water management department also brought their mobile hydration station.

“Obviously we don’t want anyone to overheat. We don’t want anyone to get dehydrated,” Durham Water Efficiency and Conservation Manager James Lim said. “So we want to make sure everyone’s drinking plenty of water.”

The mobile hydration station served more than 2,000 people during the festival’s second day.

“We’ve probably gone through about 500 gallons today,” Lim said. “People seem to really like having us here and it’s a great resource for the community.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department and Duke Health teams were on standby during the event.

Deputies at the festival said they had to treat several people Tuesday for dehydration, but none so serious as to need hospitalization.