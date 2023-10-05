DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for information in reference to an armed robbery that happened at a business in late September.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a sweepstakes store in the 1200 block of Avondale Drive.

Two male suspects wearing masks entered the business and pointed guns at the employees, police said. The suspects forced the employees to open the cash drawer safe.

The suspects then took thousands of dollars in cash, police said.

A female suspect is believed to have helped the two male suspects by pretending to be a customer in the business. Police released photos of the female suspect.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at 919-560-4440 ext. 29282 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.