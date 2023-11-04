DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers in Durham were without power for a couple hours early Saturday afternoon.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, a large area approximately between Roxboro Street and Fayetteville Road north of Interstate 40 was without electricity from just before noon Saturday until about 2:15 p.m.

The map also showed that a small area south of I-40 was affected.

According to the map, the outage was caused by “a vehicle damaging our equipment.”

As of just before 2 p.m., the estimated time of restoration was 3:30 p.m. Saturday. But by 2:16 p.m., the incident had disappeared from the outage map.

CBS 17 has reached out to Duke Energy for more information.