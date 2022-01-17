Thousands of books collected for children at annual Dream Big book drive in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday afternoon, one car after another pulled up to Durham Central Park and each car dropped off boxes full of children’s books at Book Harvest’s annual Dream Big book drive.

Every year on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Book Harvest hosts the community event where people can drop off new or used books for children in the community.

This year, 84 people signed up to run their own individual book drives leading up to the event. On Monday everyone delivered their books so they can be sent out to children in the community.

“Here we are on Dr. King’s birthday, we’re able to come together with the entire community and celebrate kids and books by harvesting books from the community,” said Ginger Young, founder and CEO of Book Harvest.

Children who attended were given free backpacks full of books to take home.

Last year, Book Harvest bought in 65,000 books in their Dream Big book drive. Since Book Harvest was founded in 2011, they have brought in 1.6 million books for children.

“We know that when a child can start life with a home library and build on that, through those first five years, they will be ready for school, ready for life, and they will continue to build the foundations for a successful life,” Young said.