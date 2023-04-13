DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Durham needs your help finding who’s responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from the club.

Salvation Army leaders tell CBS 17 between two and three people were seen taking items from the locker room, game room and the Athletic Director’s office after the club closed Tuesday evening. Laptops, gaming systems and bikes are just some of the items missing.

The athletic director tells CBS 17 they’ve looked at surveillance video and noticed it’s been happening most nights for a couple of weeks. Those responsible were using a boarded entry to get in, as the club does construction on part of its building.

The club says it’s needing donations to make up for what they’ve lost.

