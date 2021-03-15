Thousands of Durham K-5 students back in the classroom for the first time in a year

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools says nearly half of its elementary students were back in the classroom Monday for the first time in a year.

CBS 17 was there as parents dropped off their kids at Parkwood Elementary School.

Gage Renuart says his son, Lucien, was eager to get back to school and as a parent, it’s a weight off his shoulders.

“Especially with all the things we’ve had to do over the last year, you know, the homeschooling, getting the laptop there, trying to figure out these teaching methods,” Renuart said.

Students returned under the state’s Plan B, meaning a limited number of students in the classroom. The district says all classroom desks are six feet apart and each student has their own school supplies. Parkwood principal Anna Rusconi says they’re also reminding students about precautions outside of the classroom.

“They’re going to see markers on the floor denoting where to stand for social distancing. There are gonna be adults in the hallway making sure we’re wearing masks and are social distancing,” said Rusconi.

Durham says each Wednesday will be a remote learning day to allow custodians to deep clean the building.