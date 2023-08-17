Debris in the road leftover from Tuesday’s storms in Durham. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of Durham residents are waiting for the power to come back on after Tuesday’s storms.

Today is Margaret Johnson’s second day waking up in the dark. Johnson said she walked up to the intersection of Morehead Avenue and Anderson Street, hoping to see crews working to get the power back on– especially due to the heat.

“I’d like them to hurry up and get the power back on,” said Johnson. “I really don’t want to do another day of this.”

Many of the roads in Durham are now drivable, but Johnston said she’ll be careful if she has to go out.

“The road’s been cleared but there’s still a lot of debris,” she said.

As of Thursday morning, 9,000 Duke Energy customers are out of power in Durham County.