DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County sheriff and Durham Public Schools officials say there was a threat made against a school in the district Thursday.

The threat was made against Southern High School, which is known as Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, located at 800 Clayton Road, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The threat was made via posts on social media, the news release said.

School officials and deputies said they “identified the source” but said information about the source “must remain confidential.”

Both agencies said they took steps to make sure there was “no ongoing threat to the school.”

“We take any sort of threats seriously and will continue to educate our youth that using social media in this way has consequences,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in the news release.

School officials said the school resource officers helped determine the source of the social media posts.

“There’s no excuse for spreading fear among a school community,” Southern Principal Jerome Leathers wrote in the news release.

No other information was released except that officials said the threats were “peacefully” resolved.