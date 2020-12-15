Threat of wintry weather forces Durham Public Schools to delay start on Wednesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools said the threat of “inclement weather” has forced a two-hour delay on Wednesday.
The CBS 17 Storm Team said areas north and northwest of the Triangle will see some freezing rain, mainly in the morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for areas north and northwest of Raleigh., Durham County included.
Some freezing rain could accumulate, up to 1/10th of an inch, mainly heading west toward the Triad and not the Triangle.
NCDOT said it would be treating Interstate-85 in Durham County with brine.
