Threat of wintry weather forces Durham Public Schools to delay start on Wednesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools said the threat of “inclement weather” has forced a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

The CBS 17 Storm Team said areas north and northwest of the Triangle will see some freezing rain, mainly in the morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for areas north and northwest of Raleigh., Durham County included.

Some freezing rain could accumulate, up to 1/10th of an inch, mainly heading west toward the Triad and not the Triangle.

NCDOT said it would be treating Interstate-85 in Durham County with brine.

