DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people escaped a house fire in Durham early Sunday morning in the second of two residential blazes the Durham Fire Department responded to in less than an hour.

Around 5:06 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire call in the 200 block of Enterprise Street.

Firefighters battled a house fire in the 200 block of Enterprise Street in Durham early Sunday morning. (Division Chief Jeff Roberts / Durham Fire Department)

The first truck to arrive on scene reported fire showing from the front of the house. After attack lines were put in place, the blaze was brought under control within 10 minutes.

According to the Durham Fire Department, there was “significant” fire, smoke and heat damage much of the first floor and heat damage to the second floor of the house.

Three people in the home at the time were able to escape without injuries and are being helped by family members, the department says.

A total of 37 people from the Durham Fire Department responded to the call. Duke Energy responded to disconnect power from the home, and the Durham Police Department and Durham County EMS also assisted.