DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — How much are you willing to pay to go to the Final Four? A spokesperson for the ticket site StubHub said it’ll cost more than in recent years

StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said the average Final Four ticket on StubHub Tuesday cost just under $1,000, which is 80 percent more than in 2019.

Budelli recommends buying a ticket now if there’s a specific section in which you want to sit, noting the lower bowl is in high demand.

“The lower bowl in the Superdome starts at around $2,000, so there’s a wide variety of prices given the amount of tickets, the size for a basketball court,” Budelli said.

Budelli said he expects there to be increased demand for tickets as the game gets closer.

If you can’t find the right seat at the right price, he suggests using the price alert tool in the StubHub app. Users can choose what section they want to sit in, and what price they’re willing to pay, and will receive a notification if a seat opens up.

CBS 17 checked three different ticket sites Tuesday evening, the cheapest tickets we found, with fees included, ranged from roughly $240-$260.

Tickets for Monday’s title game are on sale as well. We know one local team — either Duke or UNC-Chapel Hill — will be moving to the championship.

Budelli said the average price on StubHub for that game is a little more than $500. Should you lock in the price now? It might depend on who you have picked as going all the way.

“It’s a little bit of a gamble, obviously again, we have to imagine if Duke was the winner that went to the Championship game, given that it’s again his last game, that those higher-end lower bowl seats are only gonna go up from now,” Budelli said.

According to StubHub 11 percent of buyers so far are from North Carolina, more than any other state.

“Given the four teams in there, and obviously the storyline between the two North Carolina schools, it’s certainly a one-of-a-kind Final Four weekend,” Budelli said.