TikTok donates $1 million to help NCCU students pursuing degrees in health care

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Social networking site TikTok has donated $1 million to North Carolina Central University to support students pursuing degrees in health care.

The gift is part of $10 million in funding to 10 academic institutions that “serve underrepresented students with programs focused on public health and professions in the medical and healthcare fields.”

The donation is part of TikTok’s $150 million donation that was made earlier this year through its Health Heroes Relief Fund, a press release said.

“Health care workers are the heroes of the global pandemic,” said Belinda Frazier, Head of Culture and Diversity, TikTok North America. “The TikTok Health Heroes Relief Fund was created to support their efforts, and we are honored to be able to continue our commitment to the health care community. We believe the next generation of health heroes should be reflective of the world around us, and we are proud to support medical and health education programs that serve Black, Latinx, and Indigenous students.”

According to a press release, the award will provide scholarships for NCCU students from underrepresented groups studying medicine, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) planning to enter careers in medicine, science, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.