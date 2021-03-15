Too tall tractor-trailer gets stuck under railroad bridge in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer that was too tall for crossing under a bridge in Durham became stuck there Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. along S. Roxboro Street near East Pettigrew Street.

An 18-wheeler with a refrigerated trailer hit the bridge and became stuck after traveling about halfway through.

The bridge is for railroad tracks that are above.

The clearance is 11 feet, 4 inches. It seems the trailer of the big rig was a couple of inches too tall.

The road is closed and traffic is being rerouted.