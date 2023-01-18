DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican restaurant and a dessert bar are coming to Durham’s Brightleaf Square.

Property management firm CBRE Raleigh says both Fonda Lupita and Afters Dessert Bar are expected to open later this year.

Fonda Lupita offers traditional dishes based on recipes that originated in the central Mexican state of Queretaro. The original location in Sanford was recognized in 2021 as one of the nation’s best new restaurants by Eater magazine.

Afters Dessert Bar is opening its first brick-and-mortar location after moving out of the Durham Food Hall. It serves small bites and cookie cakes with a rotation of seasonal desserts.