‘Toys just aren’t coming in as we had hoped’: Durham Rescue Mission short 3,500 toy donations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Work is underway to make sure kids in the Triangle have a merry Christmas. The Durham Rescue Mission is expecting around 2,000 kids to show up for its annual Christmas event, but donations are down.

“Toys just aren’t coming in as we had hoped so we’re calling out to the community,” said Rob Tart with the Durham Rescue Mission.

Tart told CBS 17 they’d like to give each kid three toys which means the goal is 6,000. Right now, they are short 3,500. COVID canceled the event last year, and this year, Tart thinks there are a few reasons donations are low.

“People are still fearful of COVID. People are still fearful to get out and do things. You know you hear about these supply chain issues and things like that, I don’t think it’s just one thing, I think there’s a lot. Plus, there’s inflation this year and people might not have as much money,” said Tart.

Even with the challenges ahead, Tart says the mission remains the same: make sure every kid can jumpstart the holiday by opening a new toy.

“Every child in the Triangle area should get toys at Christmas. I know it’s not a need, I know they can survive without them, but I’m telling you I’m [going to] make sure my kids get toys and any other child around here that wants toys,” said Tart.

The Durham Rescue Mission’s Christmas event is taking place on Dec. 23. You can drop off toys at the main campus at 1201 E. Main St. or at the women’s campus at 507 East Knox St. up until Dec. 22d. You can also donate money and let them know it’s specifically for the toy drive and they will go out and purchase toys.

The mission is asking for the following toys for older kids: