Tractor-trailer falls from Durham overpass with trailer still leaning on bridge

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid icy weather conditions Sunday afternoon, a tractor-trailer fell and the trailer was still propped up against an overpass in Durham.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. with the truck apparently falling from the N.C. 147 bridge over U.S. 15-501 in Durham.

There is no word about injuries or what caused the crash.

Video showed the cab of the truck level on U.S. 15-501 with the end of the trailer still leaning vertically against the N.C. 147 bridge.

Parts of both highways are closed in the area which is exit 108 for U.S. 15-501.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the highways should be closed until 9 p.m.