Tractor-trailer flips, spills 30,000 lbs of pipe and closes part of I-40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer crashed, spilling its entire load of PVC pipe along Interstate 40 in Durham County Saturday evening, officials say.

The wreck was reported around 6:35 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near mile Marker 270, which is the exit for U.S. 15/501 in Durham.

An image from a North Carolina Department of Transportation camera showed a tractor-trailer on its side with a large amount of debris spilled along and beside the highway. Durham police said the spilled load was 30,000 pounds of PVC pipe.

Officials initially said two of three lanes were closed in the area. However, just before 7 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed.

Photo by Lillian Donahue/CBS 17

Photo by Lillian Donahue/CBS 17

Photo by Lillian Donahue/CBS 17

NC DOT image

According to NCDOT cameras, traffic was backed up nearly three miles to exit 273.

Durham police said the truck driver suffered minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, which police said happened when the truck was going too fast for a ramp and flipped.

The highway should be clear by 9 p.m., according to NCDOT.