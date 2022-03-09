DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A $1.5 million construction project in Durham will start later this month to pave more than two dozen unpaved roads in the city.

The City of Durham Public Works Department maintains 192 unpaved road sections. In 2019, the city conducted a study to assess the condition of those roads. A 10-year expenditure plan was approved with the $1.5 million covering the first and second years of the plan.

The city says a contractor is planning to start repair and asphalt paving from mid-to-late March. The project is expected to be completed sometime in November.

People who live on the 31 roads scheduled for work should expect partial lane closures in the coming months.

The city said curb-and-gutter will not beincluded in this project. The paving of another 161 unpaved road sections will be dependent upon future funding.

PROJECT SECTIONS

The following sections of road are included in this project: