DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A $1.5 million construction project in Durham will start later this month to pave more than two dozen unpaved roads in the city.
The City of Durham Public Works Department maintains 192 unpaved road sections. In 2019, the city conducted a study to assess the condition of those roads. A 10-year expenditure plan was approved with the $1.5 million covering the first and second years of the plan.
The city says a contractor is planning to start repair and asphalt paving from mid-to-late March. The project is expected to be completed sometime in November.
People who live on the 31 roads scheduled for work should expect partial lane closures in the coming months.
The city said curb-and-gutter will not beincluded in this project. The paving of another 161 unpaved road sections will be dependent upon future funding.
PROJECT SECTIONS
The following sections of road are included in this project:
- South Briggs Avenue from Angier Avenue to Crane Street
- South Briggs Avenue from Crane Street to Kate Street
- South Briggs Avenue from Kate Street to another section of Kate Street
- Kate Street from South Briggs Avenue to Bingham Street
- Kate Street from South Briggs Avenue to Grahtham Street
- Evergreen Street from Spruce Street to Ivy Street
- Evergreen Street from North Driver Street to Park Avenue
- Evergreen Street from Park Avenue to Alma Street
- Evergreen Street from Alma Street to North Guthrie Avenue
- Bunn Terrace from Holloway Street to Holloway Street
- Southgate Street from North Guthrie Avenue to North Briggs Avenue
- North Benjamine Street from East Main Street to the end of North Benjamine Street
- South Plum Street from East Pettigrew Street to Cartwright Street
- Scoggins Street from East Pettigrew Street to the end of Scoggins Street
- Crane Street from Bruce Street to South Briggs Avenue
- King Street from Angier Avenue to the end King Street
- Indiana Street from East Pettigrew Street to the end of Indiana Street
- Duane Street from the end of this street to East Pettigrew Street
- Hursey Street from Sybil Drive to Lindley Drive
- Hursey Street from Lindley Drive to Lynn Road
- Cathy Drive from Phauff Court to Chandler Road
- Alcona Avenue from the end of this street to Ross Road
- Taft Street from Barnes Street to the end of Taft Street
- ·Barnes Street from Taft Street to U.S. Hwy. 70 Service Road
- Fountain Street from Ross Road to the end of Fountain Street
- Fenimore Street from the end of Fenimore street to Chandler Road
- Locust Drive from the end of Locust Drive to Nantuckett Avenue
- Delano Street from the end of the current pavement at Delano Street to Hardee Street
- Bruce Street from Owen Street to Angier Avenue
- Bruce Street from Angier Avenue to Crane Street
- Post Avenue from the end of Post Avenue to Angier Avenue