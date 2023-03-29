DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies said Wednesday that they arrested and charged a Durham man with having drugs after initiating a traffic stop.

Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, a deputy was driving in the Hope Valley area of Durham County when he saw a car with an expired tag make a traffic violation, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy pulled over the driver. He said he became suspicious of criminal activity because of how the driver and the passenger were behaving.

A second deputy was called to the scene, and they asked the driver and passenger, both men, to step out of the vehicle.

Deputies said they found a gun in the car despite both men denying having one in their possession.

A Durham police K-9 was called to the area to conduct a search of the vehicle.

Deputies said the K-9 alerted them of a duffle bag in the back of the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, deputies found 3.7 pounds of marijuana inside of the bag, along with packaging materials for the sale of the drug, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, 27-year-old Tracey Devante Foster, was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Durham County Detention Facility where he received a $2,000 secured bond.

He posted bond and was released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they determined that the gun was legally possessed.

The passenger was not charged in the incident.