DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents.

On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.

The suspect was driving a grey Honda Element pictured in the upper right corner of the first image. Deputies said the saw is worth $1,500.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

The second incident was reported on Sunday when deputies said someone trespassed on private property on the 2800 block of U.S. 70 near Angier Avenue and stole a 2020 Black Leonard 5×10 utility trailer. Deputies said the trailer was secured in a carport and is worth $1,500.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, deputies learned that an unknown person removed a 2014 Caliber trailer from a construction site located on Moore Drive in the Research Triangle Park. The trailer has the Alabama tag number 2A06UWC.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880. Callers may remain anonymous.