Traffic clearing in downtown Durham after train and car collide

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A minor collision between a train and a car in Durham tied up traffic in the downtown area during the Monday afternoon rush hour, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Duke and East Pettigrew streets, according to Durham police.

The crash involving a freight train knocked the front bumper off a car, but was also causing traffic problems downtown.

All traffic on Mangum, Corcoran, and Duke streets was blocked from both north and south directions, according to a downtown Durham official.

Police re-routed all traffic from Mangum Street to take the loop back towards Roxboro Street. They were also blocking Duke at Chapel Hill Street and forcing all traffic to go either east or west on Chapel Hill Street.

Just before 6 p.m., downtown officials said the train was cleared from the railroad tracks and traffic was flowing again.