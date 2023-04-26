DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several blocks of Rigsbee Avenue have reopened after they were closed earlier Wednesday night when a transformer at an unoccupied apartment building exploded.

Around 8:30 p.m., Durham police said that the 300-700 blocks of the road had reopened.

No one was injured in the explosion.

Around 6:45 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched and responded with 28 personnel to a reported explosion in the 500 block of Rigsbee Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an electrical transformer on fire. An attack line was deployed to protect the building and area around the transformer until Duke Energy could arrive and secure power.

Once the power was disconnected from the transformer, a combination of dry powder extinguishers and water was used to put out the fire, the fire department said.

There was significant damage to the transformer and electrical system to the building that is under construction but no damage to the building itself. The Durham Fire Department was also assisted by Durham County EMS and Durham PD.



The transformer that exploded in downtown Durham on April 26, 2023. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)



Rigsbee Avenue borders Durham Skate Park and is about one block away from Durham Central Park. It is also a few blocks away from Durham Center for Senior Life and the Durham Food Hall, in opposite directions.

Both Durham police and fire departments are working to clean up the damage caused by the transformer.

The departments are asking everyone to avoid the area. It is not known how many people are currently without power.

When a transformer explodes or blows, power is lost. It is the piece atop a power pole that provides the power supply.

CBS 17’s Ben Bokun contributed to this story.