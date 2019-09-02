Trapped woman rescued from Durham house fire, officials say

The mobile home that the trapped woman was rescued from Monday afternoon in Durham. Photo by Terrence Evans/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was rescued from her burning home in Durham Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at 405 Fernbrook Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

Smoke and flames were visible from the front of the home when fire crews arrived.

“The captain on the truck could hear a victim screaming for help as they deployed a hose line to the front door,” the news release said.

Crews began fighting the fire as the woman was pulled from the home. Fire officials said a neighbor rescued the elderly woman.

The victim was transported to Duke University Medical Center.

The house, a mobile home, sustained heavy fire damage to the front room with heat and smoke damage throughout.

Two dozen firefighters responded in 12 units, the news release said.

An investigator was at the scene along with three fire department units Monday night trying to determine a cause.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now