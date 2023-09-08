DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s Day Three of a sanitation worker strike in Durham as trash continues to collect across the city.

This comes as solid waste employees demand a $5,000 bonus, among other requirements.

Frances Bumpass lives on Apollo Street with several trash cans waiting to get picked up.

“They did say this morning to leave the trash sitting on the street today,” she said. “‘We’ll pick it up in a few days.'”

According to the city’s website, most garbage routes were not collected on Thursday. And the same happened to Bumpass and many others on Friday.

“If they don’t have any money for sanitation, when are they going to get the trash picked up?” she said. “Because they’re not going back to work today, getting some money.”

A statement from the city says “There are some delays in solid waste collection the week of September 5. … Crews will be working through the weekend to continue collecting missed routes.”

CBS 17 asked who exactly is picking up the trash, but a city spokesperson did not provide an answer.

Many solid waste workers rallied downtown Friday morning.

“Give us enough money to do it so we can stay here in Durham, where we love and [have] been raised at,” solid waste employee James Davis said to the crowd.

Several sanitation employees tell CBS 17 they make between $19 to $25 an hour.

“It hurts us that we have to do this, just so that we can get better pay just so most of us can live in the inner-city,” solid waste worker Devin Scott said. “Because we’re living out in Mebane and all this stuff around us instead of being able to live in the city.”

Earlier in the summer, the city approved a new budget that includes up to an 8 percent pay bump for general employees.

City council members debated giving the sanitation workers a bonus on Thursday.

“I hope they get what they want,” Bumpass said. “And I hope they get it before long, because that trash has got to go.”Until then, it’s piling up.