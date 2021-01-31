Triangle-Based German shepherd rescue celebrates dogs in White House, but offers caution

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The new first family is getting a lot of attention, and we don’t just mean President Biden and the First Lady.

The Bidens’ German shepherds, Champ and Major, have now moved into the White House.

One local rescue is celebrating the first presidential shelter dog , but also offering a word of caution.

Seeing Champ and Major at their new home at the White House gives many dog lovers something to celebrate.

Carol Schumann, with German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions has two reasons to smile.

“Not only do we have German shepherd in the White House, but we have a rescue dog in the White House,” she said. The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association.

With so much attention surrounding the first dogs. Schumann expects interest in German shepherds to increase.

“The visibility is wonderful but it’s really a double-edged sword,” she noted. “We see an uptick in people wanting to adopt, and sadly we also see an uptick in German shepherds ending up in shelters from people that thought they would be a good fit for them and then discover otherwise.”

She says they’re not the right pets for everyone.

“They absolutely want to have a job to do, and they want to know what that job is, so mostly what they need is they need someone who will be a consistent and a strong leader that will give him that guidance because you don’t want a German shepherd making those decisions for themselves,” Schumann said.

She urges anyone considering a German shepherd to do plenty of research, and volunteer with a rescue.

“It’s a long-term relationship, and take your time before you jump and make sure it’s going to be a forever relationship,” she said.

While the dogs aren’t perfect for every pet-owner, some people who love German shepherds can’t get enough, and if that’s the case for the Bidens, Schumann says she’s ready to help out.

“If they decide that they have extra room in that new big house of theirs, we would be happy to consider an application from them,” she said, adding jokingly, “A home visit is required for our application screening process. I’m happy to volunteer my services to do that.”

If you’d like to learn more about the rescue, click here.