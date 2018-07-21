Triangle captain says Missouri tour boat shouldn't have been out Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Captain Don Watkins of Triangle Boat Tours was shocked to hear what happened this week in Missouri.

"It should not have been out on the water at all," Watkins said.

He's referring to an incident involving a duck boat in a lake filled with passengers that capsized, killing more than a dozen on board.

"Duck boats are very heavy, they're not going to ride out a lot of steep waves," Watkins said.

He said he even experienced a similar situation while touring Jordan Lake with passengers. Severe weather popped up out of nowhere.

"High winds will kick up big waves very quickly, especially on open flat stretches of water," Watkins said. "You can go from relatively small waves, to two or three footers or more, very, very quickly like that."

Aside from making sure all passengers are wearing life jackets while on board, Watkins said he also relies on a radar to keep track of any weather that may pop up, as well as making sure they're riding along a shoreline versus out in the middle of a lake.

"Whether it was a collision, or fire, a leak, or anything really — a lot of things could happen on a boat that you have to have a plan for," he said.

Safety and strategy, Watkins said, being the priority with an element of risk wading by.

"Never abandon your common sense and your wits," he said. "Just because you, unfortunately buy a ticket on a tour boat, don't just assume that everything is going to go ok. Trust your instincts."