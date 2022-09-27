RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle area is expecting to see wind and rain by week’s end, thanks to Hurricane Ian.

With that, there could be some widespread power outages.

Duke Energy officials told CBS 17 they are working proactively to prevent that from happening.

Not only have they been trimming trees around power poles and lines all year round, but crews have also been working to improve the grid to make the system stronger, even in the middle of a storm.

“Self-healing technology in Durham will come into play if we experience some outages,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks.

That technology can be a game changer in the event heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Ian knock down trees or power poles and lines.

“It’s a lot like the GPS in your car that tells you there’s an accident ahead and to take a different route to get around it,” Brooks explained. “What that does, is it essentially reroutes power on the power grid from an outage.”

Duke Energy officials are working to expand the upgraded systems to Chatham and Lee Counties.

When the system is complete in the next few years, more than 250,000 people are expected to have better service and a lower chance of a long-term power outage.

It’s just one of the many updates that leaders shared with emergency management officials from Durham, Orange, Chatham and Lee counties on Tuesday.

“Drones are part of the new technology we’re using in our industry to better respond after storms. A drone can be really useful for damage assessment to see, when humans can’t see very well,” said Brooks. “They can even be used in the repair process to verify work is being done correctly.”

The collaboration between community leaders is crucial in the event of an emergency situation, like a storm.

“[Duke Energy] is a really, really critical partner of ours, especially going into this weekend,” said Sarah Pickhardt, the Division Chief of Emergency Management for Orange County. “If we’ve got an outage in critical facility, we’re able to let them know, so that restoration can happen quicker.”

By working together, the agencies can respond to issues and problems faster.

Already, the Durham County Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

“We are monitoring right now. Pending any updates with Hurricane Ian, we’ll escalate the activation level,” said Hayden Smith, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Durham County.

Leaders in surrounding counties are keeping a close eye on storm gauges in flood prone areas.

They’re also working on getting supplies together and developing emergency plans, in the event the area is impacted more than anticipated.

Duke Energy is sending crews from the Midwest to help crews in Florida.

For now, the crews in the Carolinas will remain in place.