Triangle contact tracers stay busy as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in North Carolina, so does the demand for contact tracers.

Some experts have said North Carolina needs three times the amount of contact tracers our state has in order to slow the spread.

In Wake County, health officials said on Tuesday they have 110 contact tracers and they are currently hiring more.

Hallie Yamamoto is a librarian who works at the Green Road Community Library in Wake County.

She said that Wake County asked several employees at the county libraries to serve as contact tracers.

“We’re already used to helping people and showing them empathy in difficult situations,” Yamamoto said.

Since late May she has worked as a contact tracer for Wake County. She said she will go into the library four days a week and call people who may have been exposed to the virus.

“When I log on to the state database, there are a lot of contacts that are assigned to me,” Yamamoto said. “We’ve been making more calls per day and I think yesterday we were at 204 calls between two teams.”

She said as the number of COVID-19 goes up, the workload for contact tracers increases as well.

“I think now that we’re kind of getting to that point where we might need some more help,” Yamamoto said.

While Wake County is looking to hire more contact tracers, Durham County health officials said they currently have 70 contact tracers and they have more that will start training soon.

Other county health officials in North Carolina told CBS 17 the state is sending more contact tracers to help them out.

In Johnston County, county health officials said they’ll be getting five new tracers in the coming weeks.

In Chatham County, Public Health Director Michael Zelek said their in-house health staff has been handling the contact tracing.

“Our team is balancing multiple duties as pretty much everybody is during a pandemic,” Zelek said.

However, he said if numbers continue to rise, they anticipate getting more contact tracers from the state level.

“Contact tracing is a really important piece of our COVID-19 response,” Zelek said.

If you would like to apply for a contact tracing position in Wake County go here.

For more information on contact tracing opportunities across the state, go to the Community Care of North Carolina’s website right here.